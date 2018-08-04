Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

NuVasive opened at $63.92 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.05 million. equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

