Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in SPX Corp (SPXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of SPX worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SPX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SPX by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SPX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in SPX by 44.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of SPX opened at $36.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . SPX Corp has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. SPX had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

