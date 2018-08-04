Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 239.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,327 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, Director Infrastructure Manag Macquarie acquired 430,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.36 per share, with a total value of $16,089,009.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,690,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,974,601.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 61,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,206.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,414,942 shares of company stock worth $176,989,569 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MIC opened at $45.92 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $478.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

MIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.