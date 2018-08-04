James River Group (JRVR) Issues Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $228.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Shares of James River Group opened at $40.89 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JRVR. BidaskClub cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, insider E. Shaw Oculus Portfolios D. sold 3,297,238 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $118,700,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Oakes sold 17,305 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $631,805.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $937,029.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,337,238 shares of company stock worth $120,183,663. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

