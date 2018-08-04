Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,324 Allstate Corp (ALL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 195.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $98.05 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.