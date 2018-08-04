Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,487,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,667,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,122,000 after acquiring an additional 114,386 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $155,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $81.55 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

