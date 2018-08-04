J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J B Hunt Transport Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.66971498589 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $151.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.84.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services opened at $120.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $89.32 and a 12 month high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

In other news, insider John N. Roberts sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $999,419.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,660,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,655 shares of company stock worth $34,724,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

