J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.49. J B Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J B Hunt Transport Services.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $210,785.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,779.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $61,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,655 shares of company stock worth $34,724,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.81. 575,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $89.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.67%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.