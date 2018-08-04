ITE Group (ITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

ITE Group (LON:ITE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Numis Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ITE Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 113 ($1.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

ITE opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.04) on Thursday. ITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 148 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.59).

ITE Group (LON:ITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). ITE Group had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%.

In other ITE Group news, insider Richard Last acquired 93,938 shares of ITE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £64,817.22 ($85,162.55). Also, insider Mark Shashoua acquired 53,200 shares of ITE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £75,012 ($98,557.35). Insiders have bought 377,138 shares of company stock valued at $44,572,922 over the last quarter.

ITE Group Company Profile

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

