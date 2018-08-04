iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Stake Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF opened at $203.78 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

