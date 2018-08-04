ISHARES Tr/ISHARES MORNINGSTAR (IYLD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

ISHARES Tr/ISHARES MORNINGSTAR (BATS:IYLD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of ISHARES Tr/ISHARES MORNINGSTAR traded up $0.02, reaching $24.73, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 29,077 shares. ISHARES Tr/ISHARES MORNINGSTAR has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

