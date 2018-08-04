iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,988,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,293,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,380,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,280,000 after acquiring an additional 688,282 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,349,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,922,000 after acquiring an additional 440,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,879.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF opened at $114.73 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.