iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) Holdings Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Index comprises about 3.4% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 425.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $285.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 12-month low of $243.45 and a 12-month high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

