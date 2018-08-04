iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (ESGE) Position Boosted by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 133.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 897.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF opened at $34.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

