iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 133,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 642.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 193,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 167,776 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF opened at $71.55 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $83.52.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.