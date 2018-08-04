iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (JPXN) Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.73% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 44,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Finally, Fis Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 167,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the period.

Get iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of JPXN stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $70.78.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.