iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Position Lessened by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KHP Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Jackson Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $64.29 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

