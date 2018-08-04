IPG Photonics (IPGP) Earns Buy Rating from Northcoast Research

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Northcoast Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $208.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s current price. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,733. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $159.69 and a 1 year high of $264.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.83.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $413.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $1,502,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.63, for a total value of $491,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,565,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,436,334.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,255 shares of company stock worth $10,528,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 461,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,634,000 after buying an additional 338,606 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,250,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,889,000 after buying an additional 197,459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,257,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 13,274.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 103,146 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

