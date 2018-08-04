Invuity (IVTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. Invuity had a negative net margin of 94.51% and a negative return on equity of 543.34%.

Shares of Invuity traded down $0.30, reaching $3.90, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 181,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.01. Invuity has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Invuity from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

In related news, Director Eric W. Roberts bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,955.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

About Invuity

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities.

