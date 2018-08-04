Investors Buy United Technologies (UTX) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $63.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $40.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.39 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, United Technologies had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. United Technologies traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $133.89Specifically, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,995.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,470 shares of company stock worth $4,571,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 380,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

