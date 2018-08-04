Investors Buy Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $20.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $3.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.28 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF traded down ($0.48) for the day and closed at $101.08

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,148,000 after acquiring an additional 80,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 74,746 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 194,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.