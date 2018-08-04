Investors Buy Shares of Chevron (CVX) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $138.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $104.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.99 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Chevron had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Chevron traded down ($1.63) for the day and closed at $123.76

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $3,314,235.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $589,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,500 shares of company stock worth $47,831,655. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 594,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 122,945 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 87,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 55,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 55,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 236,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

