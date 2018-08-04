Investors Buy Phillips 66 (PSX) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $73.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $48.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.40 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Phillips 66 had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Phillips 66 traded down ($0.96) for the day and closed at $122.05

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $29.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.