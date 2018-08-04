Investors Buy High Volume of Cheesecake Factory Put Options (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,390 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 914% compared to the average daily volume of 630 put options.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.30. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In related news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 14,229 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $764,666.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,725 shares of company stock valued at $999,965. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 155.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

