Investors Buy Charter Communications (CHTR) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Traders purchased shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $375.00. $93.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $71.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.10 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Charter Communications had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Charter Communications traded down ($7.23) for the day and closed at $294.20

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.19.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.