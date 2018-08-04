Investors Buy Charter Communications (CHTR) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Traders purchased shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $375.00. $93.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $71.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.10 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Charter Communications had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Charter Communications traded down ($7.23) for the day and closed at $294.20
CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.19.
In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.25.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.