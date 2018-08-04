Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Investors Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Investors Bancorp traded down $0.03, reaching $12.65, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,115,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michele N. Siekerka sold 70,606 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $953,181.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $63,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Barclays raised Investors Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Investor Bank, which engages in the provison of banking services. Its services include complete deposit products, online banking, home equity loans and lines of credit, and a full array of mortgage loans. It also gives deposit accounts, cash management services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate financing solutions.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.