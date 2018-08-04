Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.
Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Investors Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.
Shares of Investors Bancorp traded down $0.03, reaching $12.65, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,115,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $14.69.
In other news, Director Michele N. Siekerka sold 70,606 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $953,181.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $63,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Barclays raised Investors Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.
Investors Bancorp Company Profile
Investors Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Investor Bank, which engages in the provison of banking services. Its services include complete deposit products, online banking, home equity loans and lines of credit, and a full array of mortgage loans. It also gives deposit accounts, cash management services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate financing solutions.
