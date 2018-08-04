Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0374 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSEARCA BSCK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.06. 236,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,571. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.