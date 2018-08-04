Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stake Boosted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Vetr downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.69.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.50, for a total transaction of $4,195,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $123,259.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 466,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,969,191.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,452 shares of company stock worth $46,154,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical opened at $522.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.89 and a 12 month high of $539.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

