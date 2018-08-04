Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $27,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 156.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.50, for a total value of $4,195,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.46, for a total value of $372,703.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,301,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,452 shares of company stock worth $46,154,204. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $513.69.

Intuitive Surgical opened at $522.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $307.89 and a one year high of $539.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.