InterXion (INXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. InterXion had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 7.62%. InterXion’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

InterXion traded up $0.05, hitting $64.70, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 606,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. InterXion has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Get InterXion alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INXN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on InterXion to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on InterXion from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.