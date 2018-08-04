Intersect ENT (XENT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XENT. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

XENT traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.40. 616,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.04 million, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 0.64. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $535,136.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,702,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,833 shares of company stock worth $2,177,676. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 52.6% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 169,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 58,402 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 58.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

