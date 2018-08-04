Intermolecular (IMI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

IMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intermolecular in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intermolecular from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of Intermolecular traded down $0.04, reaching $1.41, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 21,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,020. Intermolecular has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter. Intermolecular had a negative net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Intermolecular during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intermolecular during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intermolecular by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

