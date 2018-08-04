Intermolecular (IMI) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Financial Survey

Intermolecular (NASDAQ: IMI) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Intermolecular alerts:

This table compares Intermolecular and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular -14.05% -14.29% -11.57% Advanced Micro Devices 5.04% 52.84% 9.61%

37.0% of Intermolecular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Intermolecular shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intermolecular and Advanced Micro Devices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular $37.20 million 1.88 -$10.40 million N/A N/A Advanced Micro Devices $5.33 billion 3.36 $43.00 million $0.08 231.13

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Intermolecular.

Risk and Volatility

Intermolecular has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intermolecular and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intermolecular 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced Micro Devices 3 10 11 0 2.33

Intermolecular presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $15.90, suggesting a potential downside of 14.01%. Given Intermolecular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Intermolecular is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Intermolecular on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. It provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen Pro, Threadripper, AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD FX CPU, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Sempron APU and CPU, and AMD Pro A-Series APU brands; microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega GPUs, AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD C-Series, AMD Z-Series, AMD FX APU, AMD Phenom, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Turion, and AMD Sempron APU and CPU brands; and microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC and AMD Opteron brands. It also offers chipsets under the AMD brand; discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon and AMD Embedded Radeon brand; professional graphic products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD's CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies. In addition, it provides embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Sempron, AMD Geode, AMD R-Series, G-Series, and AMD Embedded Radeon brands; consumer graphics under the AMD Radeon brand; and semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, datacenters, system integrators, distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Intermolecular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermolecular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.