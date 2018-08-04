InterDigital (IDCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

InterDigital traded down $0.55, hitting $80.50, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 424,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,699. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $85.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. National Securities started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey K. Belk sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $47,230.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $461,587.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,260 shares of company stock worth $517,893. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

