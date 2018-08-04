Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $21,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $130,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,469,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,507 shares in the company, valued at $29,459,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $71,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,709 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,469 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE:ICE opened at $72.81 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

