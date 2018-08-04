Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Intercontinental Exchange traded down $0.08, reaching $72.81, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 2,829,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,212. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $77.22.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $592,823.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $251,467.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,709 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,469 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

