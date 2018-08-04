Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.25, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.33% and a negative return on equity of 573.64%. The business had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.46) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals traded down $3.57, reaching $97.26, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,242. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -1.68. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $121.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Laidlaw lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $69.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

