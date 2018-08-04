Intel (INTC) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, thefly.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Vetr lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.76.

Intel stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Intel by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,506,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after buying an additional 994,296 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 41,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,519,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

