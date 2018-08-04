Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 542,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $5,266,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 77,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel opened at $49.63 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 5,243 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.76.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

