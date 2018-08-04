Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $123,000 in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Stock

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,226,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,806,000 after purchasing an additional 487,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,579,000 after purchasing an additional 623,336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,610,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 394,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,888,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Monster Beverage to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Shares of Monster Beverage opened at $59.26 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $850.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.88 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

