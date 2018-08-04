Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Stock

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $260.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.