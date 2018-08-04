Instructure’s (INST) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) in a report released on Tuesday. Oppenheimer currently has a $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. MED downgraded Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Instructure from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:INST opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. Instructure has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 119.35% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Instructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Instructure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Instructure news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $903,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mitch Macfarlane sold 6,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,499 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Instructure in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Instructure by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

