Instructure (INST) Downgraded by MED

MED cut shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

INST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Instructure from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Instructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Instructure opened at $38.45 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.83. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.46 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. analysts predict that Instructure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $903,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 9,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $396,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $396,503.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,552 shares of company stock worth $2,674,499. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INST. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the first quarter worth about $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 183.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

