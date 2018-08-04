Insperity (NSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by First Analysis

Insperity (NYSE:NSP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at First Analysis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Insperity to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

Insperity stock opened at $103.75 on Thursday. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 122.44%. The business had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Austin P. Young sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $243,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $3,623,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 582,052 shares in the company, valued at $52,728,090.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $13,478,979. 9.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 19.6% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Insperity by 46.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Insperity by 307.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 115,246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

