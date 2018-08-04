Insperity (NSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by First Analysis

Insperity (NYSE:NSP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at First Analysis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Insperity to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.
Insperity stock opened at $103.75 on Thursday. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.
In related news, Director Austin P. Young sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $243,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $3,623,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 582,052 shares in the company, valued at $52,728,090.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $13,478,979. 9.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 19.6% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Insperity by 46.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Insperity by 307.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 115,246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.
