Insmed (INSM) Trading Up 13.4% Following Earnings Beat

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s share price was up 13.4% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.08. Approximately 1,936,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 767,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.08.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Insmed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 25,991 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $733,985.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Insmed by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 20.01 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.