Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) VP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) VP Brent L. Korb sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $1,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,226.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $590.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NX shares. ValuEngine raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Sidoti lowered Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

