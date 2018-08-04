Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) VP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) VP Brent L. Korb sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $1,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,226.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE NX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $590.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NX shares. ValuEngine raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Sidoti lowered Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.
