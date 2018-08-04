Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble Co (PG) SVP Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $2,177,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procter & Gamble traded up $0.33, hitting $82.33, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,102,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,867,000 after buying an additional 2,961,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,189,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,983,000 after buying an additional 882,109 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,488,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,015,000 after buying an additional 105,318 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,939,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,148,000 after buying an additional 1,089,316 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,790,000 after buying an additional 2,115,777 shares during the period. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

