Insider Selling: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James P. Mccaughan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $1,054,400.00.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.82. 1,039,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 442,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

