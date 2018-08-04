Insider Selling: Penumbra Inc (PEN) Insider Sells $1,124,012.50 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $1,124,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,300.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Robert Pray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, James Robert Pray sold 8,125 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $1,152,612.50.

NYSE:PEN opened at $146.05 on Friday. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $167.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,605.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEN. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Penumbra from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 625.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 581,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after acquiring an additional 501,476 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after buying an additional 221,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 20,432.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 51,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 871.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 48,922 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

