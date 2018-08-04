Insider Selling: Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) VP Michael Kagan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mellanox Technologies opened at $79.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $268.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

